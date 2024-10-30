Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $167.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $647,892.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

