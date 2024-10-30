AXT (AXTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect AXT to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of AXTI opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

