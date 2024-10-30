B. Riley Has Negative Outlook for Rogers FY2024 Earnings

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the electronics maker will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

ROG stock opened at $103.62 on Monday. Rogers has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $138.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average is $112.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 120,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 26.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 22.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

