Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ball were worth $17,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ball by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 2.0 %

BALL stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

