Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.2 %

VRT stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

