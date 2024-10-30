Barclays Boosts Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target to $56.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BOH opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

