Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 436.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 72,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,497.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,370 shares of company stock worth $10,880,243. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Trading Up 4.2 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.