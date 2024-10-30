Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 4,650 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at $715,226.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.