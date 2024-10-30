Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $362,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 204.58%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

