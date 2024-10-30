Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $365,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 309,915 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,678,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 779,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,470,000 after buying an additional 42,506 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after buying an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,435,000 after buying an additional 228,654 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.