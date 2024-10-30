Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 61.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

