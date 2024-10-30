Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.09.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

