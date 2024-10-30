Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
FTSL stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
