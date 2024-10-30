Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $212,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after buying an additional 309,702 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after buying an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in AON by 2.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after buying an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
AON Price Performance
Shares of AON opened at $370.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $389.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.53.
AON Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.75.
AON Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
