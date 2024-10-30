Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $281,000 in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 93.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUSI opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

