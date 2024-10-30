Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,450,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,183,000 after purchasing an additional 720,329 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 85,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

GDXJ opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

