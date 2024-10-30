Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $253.76 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.62 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

