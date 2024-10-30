Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $122.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.93.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

