Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $292,000 Position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.



The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

