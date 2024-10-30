Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

