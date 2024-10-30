Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.50. The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $21.47. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bilibili shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 886,694 shares changing hands.

BILI has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Further Reading

