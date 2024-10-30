BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232,178.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.94.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

