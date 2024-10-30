Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $16.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.68%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

