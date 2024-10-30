BMO Capital Markets Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$20.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.63.

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$19.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.18. The stock has a market cap of C$5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 1.31. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.26 and a 1-year high of C$20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

