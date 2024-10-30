Bob Holt Buys 50,000 Shares of EARNZ plc (LON:EARN) Stock

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider Bob Holt bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,890.55).

Bob Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Bob Holt purchased 300,000 shares of EARNZ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,233.82).

On Thursday, August 29th, Bob Holt acquired 311,547 shares of EARNZ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,808.29 ($28,282.05).

EARNZ Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EARN stock opened at GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Wednesday. EARNZ plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The firm has a market cap of £6.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.10.

EARNZ Company Profile

EARNZ plc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the manufactures and commercializes solar technology. It focuses to seek acquisition targets in the energy services sector. The company was formerly known as Verditek PLC and changed its name to EARNZ plc in March 2024. EARNZ plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

