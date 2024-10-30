Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Reiterated by Williams Trading

Williams Trading restated their buy rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $173.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

BOOT stock opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $169.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average of $132.38. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

