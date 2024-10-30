BorgWarner (BWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWA opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

