BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

