Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $4.21 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Broadcom by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 226,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,224,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242,455 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 156,028.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,284,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,256,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 958.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $564,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $186.42. The company has a market cap of $834.34 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.35%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

