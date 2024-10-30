Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BOW stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.54. Bowhead Specialty has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $32.55.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,211,079.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 194,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,154,000.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

