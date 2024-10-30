BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives $16.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTSG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $15.91 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,822,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 379,149 shares during the period.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.