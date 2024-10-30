Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $96.90, with a volume of 23381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 75,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after purchasing an additional 135,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Brinker International by 231.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brinker International by 1,686.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,172 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.