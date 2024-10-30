Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 2,104 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 855.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $834.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average is $155.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.35%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

