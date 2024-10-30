Brokerages Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) PT at $104.86

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,879 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 76.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 155,387 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

