Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) PT at C$5.03

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

TVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TSE TVE opened at C$3.91 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$382.98 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,870.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $107,945. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

