Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Target Price at $1.52

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.52.

LEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Electric stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

