Brokerages Set Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target at $144.88

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WFRD

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $521,565.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,764.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 669.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Weatherford International by 79.7% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 107.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Weatherford International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,730,000 after buying an additional 182,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.14.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.