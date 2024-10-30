Brokers Set Expectations for AVTX Q3 Earnings

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Avalo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.78) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($35.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.31) EPS.

AVTX opened at $13.01 on Monday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($14.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by ($7.37).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

