California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

California Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. California Resources has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that California Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.41%.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In other California Resources news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,953. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,301 shares in the company, valued at $916,953. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in California Resources by 2,615.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,865,000 after buying an additional 811,963 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 250,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,820,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

