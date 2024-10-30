Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE:CNQ opened at C$47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$47.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$40.02 and a 1-year high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.