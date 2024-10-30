Cantor Fitzgerald Lifts Earnings Estimates for Materialise

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Materialise in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Materialise’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $364.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.13. Materialise has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.65 million for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 670,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

