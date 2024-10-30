Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Teradyne FY2024 Earnings

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

View Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $113.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.12. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.