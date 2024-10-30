Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 270738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

