Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 270738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
