Carrier Global Corporation, a leading provider of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning solutions, announced on October 28, 2024, the pricing of a private offering for €750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.625% euro-denominated notes due 2037. The offering, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to conclude on November 8, 2024. The net proceeds from this offering, combined with available cash, will be utilized by the company to redeem all outstanding €750 million of the 4.375% Notes due 2025 and to cover associated fees and expenses. It is crucial to note that this offering does not constitute a notice of redemption concerning the 2025 Notes.

The issuance of these Notes, available only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act or to non-U.S. individuals compliant with Regulation S under the Securities Act, remains unregistered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. As a result, the Notes may not be offered or sold within the United States without either registration or an exemption from registration stipulations. Carrier Global Corporation will file relevant registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission in relation to an exchange offer for the Notes or a shelf registration statement for their resale.

It’s important to emphasize that the Current Report on Form 8-K expressing this development should not be considered as an invitation to purchase or an enticement to buy the Notes or any other securities, and should not be seen as an offering, solicitation, or sale in jurisdictions where such actions are prohibited by law.

According to the dictates of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been duly signed on behalf of Carrier Global Corporation on October 28, 2024, by Patrick Goris, Senior Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

