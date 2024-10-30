Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $213.31 and last traded at $212.85, with a volume of 545161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.84.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,227.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,227.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,369 shares of company stock worth $2,687,925 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

