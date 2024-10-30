Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS) Insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta Sells 34,383 Shares

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta sold 34,383 shares of Celebrus Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.57), for a total value of £94,553.25 ($122,621.26).

Celebrus Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

CLBS opened at GBX 260 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.27. Celebrus Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.50 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.90 ($3.99). The firm has a market cap of £102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLBS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.28) target price on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Celebrus Technologies

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

