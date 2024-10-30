Centerra Gold (CG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.28.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$716,332.57. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

