Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY24 guidance at $9.90-10.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.900-10.200 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

