Church & Dwight (CHD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.