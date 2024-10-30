Clive Boothman Purchases 26,074 Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX) Stock

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX – Get Free Report) insider Clive Boothman bought 26,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £15,122.92 ($19,612.14).

Shares of MIX stock opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,337.50 and a beta of 0.09. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 50.50 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.11.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

